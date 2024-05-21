Returns On Capital At Superlon Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SUPERLN) Paint A Concerning Picture

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Superlon Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SUPERLN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Superlon Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = RM12m ÷ (RM201m - RM16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

So, Superlon Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Building industry average of 8.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Superlon Holdings Berhad.

So How Is Superlon Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Superlon Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.7% from 10% five years ago. However it looks like Superlon Holdings Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Superlon Holdings Berhad's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Superlon Holdings Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 48% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

