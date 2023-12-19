Returns On Capital Are A Standout For JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at JAKKS Pacific's (NASDAQ:JAKK) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for JAKKS Pacific, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$59m ÷ (US$514m - US$255m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, JAKKS Pacific has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for JAKKS Pacific compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For JAKKS Pacific Tell Us?

The fact that JAKKS Pacific is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 23% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 25% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a side note, JAKKS Pacific's current liabilities are still rather high at 50% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

Overall, JAKKS Pacific gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 112% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

JAKKS Pacific does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

