Returns On Capital Are A Standout For ASML Holding (AMS:ASML)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of ASML Holding (AMS:ASML) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on ASML Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.38 = €9.0b ÷ (€40b - €16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, ASML Holding has an ROCE of 38%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured ASML Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for ASML Holding .

What Does the ROCE Trend For ASML Holding Tell Us?

ASML Holding is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 38%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 45% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 41% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, ASML Holding has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with ASML Holding (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

