Returns On Capital At Spritzer Bhd (KLSE:SPRITZER) Have Stalled

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Spritzer Bhd's (KLSE:SPRITZER) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Spritzer Bhd, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM62m ÷ (RM660m - RM88m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Spritzer Bhd has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Beverage industry average of 17%, it's not as good.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Spritzer Bhd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Spritzer Bhd for free.

So How Is Spritzer Bhd's ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 11% and the business has deployed 40% more capital into its operations. 11% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Spritzer Bhd has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On Spritzer Bhd's ROCE

To sum it up, Spritzer Bhd has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 73% return if they held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

