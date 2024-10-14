Returns On Capital At Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:SPTOTO) Paint A Concerning Picture

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:SPTOTO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Sports Toto Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM401m ÷ (RM3.9b - RM1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Sports Toto Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 5.9% generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Sports Toto Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sports Toto Berhad for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Sports Toto Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 17% from 26% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Sports Toto Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 41%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On Sports Toto Berhad's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Sports Toto Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has declined 23% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Sports Toto Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

