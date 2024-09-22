Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Perdoceo Education, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$167m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$135m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Perdoceo Education has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.6% generated by the Consumer Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Perdoceo Education compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Perdoceo Education for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Perdoceo Education, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 18% from 24% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Perdoceo Education has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 13% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line

To conclude, we've found that Perdoceo Education is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 45% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Perdoceo Education that you might find interesting.

