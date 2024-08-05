Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For 1&1 (ETR:1U1)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think 1&1 (ETR:1U1) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for 1&1, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = €724m ÷ (€7.8b - €685m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

So, 1&1 has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.3% generated by the Wireless Telecom industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for 1&1 compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for 1&1 .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at 1&1 doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 10% from 18% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On 1&1's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by 1&1's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 41% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, 1&1 does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While 1&1 may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

