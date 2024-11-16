Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Amlex Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMLEX)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Amlex Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMLEX) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Amlex Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = RM1.6m ÷ (RM73m - RM11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

Therefore, Amlex Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Amlex Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Amlex Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Amlex Holdings Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Amlex Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Amlex Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.6% from 4.2% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a side note, Amlex Holdings Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 15% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

