Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Gates Industrial's (NYSE:GTES) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Gates Industrial is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$7.0b - US$763m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Gates Industrial has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Machinery industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gates Industrial compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Gates Industrial .

What Can We Tell From Gates Industrial's ROCE Trend?

Gates Industrial is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 149% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Gates Industrial's ROCE

As discussed above, Gates Industrial appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a staggering 113% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Gates Industrial can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Gates Industrial you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

