Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Alcon (VTX:ALC)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Alcon (VTX:ALC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Alcon is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$30b - US$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Alcon has an ROCE of 3.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alcon compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Alcon for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Alcon promising. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 683% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Alcon has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 23% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

