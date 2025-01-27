Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At msg life ag (HMSE:MSGL)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at msg life ag (HMSE:MSGL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for msg life ag:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = €13m ÷ (€121m - €28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, msg life ag has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Software industry average of 15%.

View our latest analysis for msg life ag

HMSE:MSGL Return on Capital Employed January 27th 2025

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how msg life ag has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of msg life ag's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at msg life ag are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 14%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 85% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

One more thing to note, msg life ag has decreased current liabilities to 23% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that msg life ag can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 35% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Story Continues