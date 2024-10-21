Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Alcon (VTX:ALC)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Alcon (VTX:ALC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Alcon:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$30b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, Alcon has an ROCE of 4.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alcon compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Alcon .

So How Is Alcon's ROCE Trending?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Alcon promising. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 10,216% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Alcon has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 43% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

