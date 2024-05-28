Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Asiatic Group (Holdings) (Catalist:5CR)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Asiatic Group (Holdings) (Catalist:5CR) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Asiatic Group (Holdings):

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = S$2.2m ÷ (S$53m - S$24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Asiatic Group (Holdings) has an ROCE of 7.4%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 6.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Asiatic Group (Holdings)'s ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Asiatic Group (Holdings)'s past further, check out this free graph covering Asiatic Group (Holdings)'s past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Asiatic Group (Holdings) has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 237% over the trailing five years. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 43% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Another thing to note, Asiatic Group (Holdings) has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 45%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On Asiatic Group (Holdings)'s ROCE

In the end, Asiatic Group (Holdings) has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 60% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Asiatic Group (Holdings), we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

