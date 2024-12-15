Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Analabs Resources Berhad (KLSE:ANALABS)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Analabs Resources Berhad's (KLSE:ANALABS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Analabs Resources Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = RM37m ÷ (RM689m - RM186m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2024).

Therefore, Analabs Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 7.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Chemicals industry average of 7.5%.

KLSE:ANALABS Return on Capital Employed December 15th 2024

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Analabs Resources Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Analabs Resources Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Analabs Resources Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 7.3% on its capital. In addition to that, Analabs Resources Berhad is employing 67% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 27% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

