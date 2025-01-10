Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:SOP) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM556m ÷ (RM5.1b - RM612m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Therefore, Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.3% generated by the Food industry.

KLSE:SOP Return on Capital Employed January 10th 2025

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad .

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 12%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 32%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 42% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

