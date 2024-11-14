The Returns On Capital At Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Robert Half is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$244m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Thus, Robert Half has an ROCE of 15%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Robert Half's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Robert Half .

So How Is Robert Half's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Robert Half doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 15% from 44% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

Another thing to note, Robert Half has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 44%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Robert Half's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last five yearsthe stock has delivered a respectable 47% return. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

