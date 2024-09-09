Returns On Capital At Reclaims Global (Catalist:NEX) Have Hit The Brakes

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Reclaims Global (Catalist:NEX) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Reclaims Global:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = S$1.4m ÷ (S$35m - S$4.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

Thus, Reclaims Global has an ROCE of 4.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 9.5%.

View our latest analysis for Reclaims Global

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Reclaims Global has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Reclaims Global's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Reclaims Global. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 4.6% and the business has deployed 47% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Story continues

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 13% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Reclaims Global has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 49% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Reclaims Global we've found 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Reclaims Global isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.