Returns On Capital At PULSION Medical Systems (MUN:PUS) Have Hit The Brakes

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for PULSION Medical Systems (MUN:PUS), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for PULSION Medical Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = €4.7m ÷ (€34m - €12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, PULSION Medical Systems has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for PULSION Medical Systems' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of PULSION Medical Systems.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at PULSION Medical Systems, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So it may not be a multi-bagger in the making, but given the decent 22% return on capital, it'd be difficult to find fault with the business's current operations.

The Key Takeaway

While PULSION Medical Systems has impressive profitability from its capital, it isn't increasing that amount of capital. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for PULSION Medical Systems (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

