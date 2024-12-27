Returns On Capital At Pekat Group Berhad (KLSE:PEKAT) Paint A Concerning Picture

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Pekat Group Berhad (KLSE:PEKAT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Pekat Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM27m ÷ (RM232m - RM78m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Therefore, Pekat Group Berhad has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Pekat Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Pekat Group Berhad .

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Pekat Group Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 18% from 34% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, Pekat Group Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 34% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Pekat Group Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 48% to shareholders over the last three years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

