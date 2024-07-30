Returns On Capital At MindChamps PreSchool (SGX:CNE) Have Stalled

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at MindChamps PreSchool (SGX:CNE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MindChamps PreSchool:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = S$5.2m ÷ (S$138m - S$38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, MindChamps PreSchool has an ROCE of 5.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for MindChamps PreSchool's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of MindChamps PreSchool.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at MindChamps PreSchool. The company has consistently earned 5.2% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 32% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On MindChamps PreSchool's ROCE

As we've seen above, MindChamps PreSchool's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. It seems that investors have little hope of these trends getting any better and that may have partly contributed to the stock collapsing 73% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think MindChamps PreSchool has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you'd like to know more about MindChamps PreSchool, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

While MindChamps PreSchool isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

