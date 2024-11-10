The Returns On Capital At Memiontec Holdings (Catalist:TWL) Don't Inspire Confidence

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Memiontec Holdings (Catalist:TWL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Memiontec Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = S$4.2m ÷ (S$59m - S$30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Memiontec Holdings has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 11% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Memiontec Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Memiontec Holdings' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Memiontec Holdings Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Memiontec Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 15% from 44% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Another thing to note, Memiontec Holdings has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 51%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From Memiontec Holdings' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Memiontec Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Despite these promising trends, the stock has collapsed 74% over the last three years, so there could be other factors hurting the company's prospects. Therefore, we'd suggest researching the stock further to uncover more about the business.

