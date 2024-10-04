Returns On Capital At Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Have Stalled

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lucara Diamond:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = US$36m ÷ (US$634m - US$75m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Lucara Diamond has an ROCE of 6.5%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 3.1% generated by the Metals and Mining industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Lucara Diamond's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lucara Diamond for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Lucara Diamond's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 69% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.5%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while Lucara Diamond has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has declined 58% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Lucara Diamond has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Lucara Diamond does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

