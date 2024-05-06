The Returns On Capital At Jaycorp Berhad (KLSE:JAYCORP) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. Having said that, after a brief look, Jaycorp Berhad (KLSE:JAYCORP) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Jaycorp Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM23m ÷ (RM258m - RM50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

So, Jaycorp Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.7% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

In the above chart we have measured Jaycorp Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Jaycorp Berhad .

So How Is Jaycorp Berhad's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Jaycorp Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 14% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Jaycorp Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Jaycorp Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. The market must be rosy on the stock's future because even though the underlying trends aren't too encouraging, the stock has soared 129%. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

Jaycorp Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

