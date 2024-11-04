Returns On Capital At IVF Hartmann Holding (VTX:VBSN) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating IVF Hartmann Holding (VTX:VBSN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for IVF Hartmann Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = CHF19m ÷ (CHF175m - CHF29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, IVF Hartmann Holding has an ROCE of 13%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 13%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating IVF Hartmann Holding's past further, check out this free graph covering IVF Hartmann Holding's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, IVF Hartmann Holding's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect IVF Hartmann Holding to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Key Takeaway

We can conclude that in regards to IVF Hartmann Holding's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 6.9% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

