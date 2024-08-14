The Returns On Capital At ISDN Holdings (SGX:I07) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at ISDN Holdings (SGX:I07), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on ISDN Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = S$26m ÷ (S$400m - S$98m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

ADVERTISEMENT

So, ISDN Holdings has an ROCE of 8.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electrical industry average of 8.2%.

View our latest analysis for ISDN Holdings

roce

In the above chart we have measured ISDN Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for ISDN Holdings .

So How Is ISDN Holdings' ROCE Trending?

In terms of ISDN Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.6% from 13% five years ago. However it looks like ISDN Holdings might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On ISDN Holdings' ROCE

In summary, ISDN Holdings is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 48% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Story continues

ISDN Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ISDN Holdings that you might be interested in.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.