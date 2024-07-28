Returns On Capital At Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Have Hit The Brakes

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over Ethan Allen Interiors' (NYSE:ETD) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ethan Allen Interiors:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$86m ÷ (US$742m - US$156m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

Therefore, Ethan Allen Interiors has an ROCE of 15%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Ethan Allen Interiors' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Ethan Allen Interiors .

So How Is Ethan Allen Interiors' ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 15% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 44% in that time. 15% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Ethan Allen Interiors has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Ethan Allen Interiors' ROCE

In the end, Ethan Allen Interiors has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 142% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ethan Allen Interiors (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

