The Returns On Capital At Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Don't Inspire Confidence

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. On that note, looking into Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Enhabit is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = US$39m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$143m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

So, Enhabit has an ROCE of 3.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 10%.

NYSE:EHAB Return on Capital Employed December 26th 2024

In the above chart we have measured Enhabit's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Enhabit for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Enhabit. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 8.5% three years ago but has since fallen to 3.3%. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 26% over that same period. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

In Conclusion...

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 28% from where it was year ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

While Enhabit doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices.

