Returns On Capital At Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Collins Foods, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = AU$121m ÷ (AU$1.4b - AU$200m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2024).

So, Collins Foods has an ROCE of 10.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 10.0%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Collins Foods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Collins Foods for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Collins Foods' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 10.0% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 87% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

As we've seen above, Collins Foods' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 17% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Collins Foods that we think you should be aware of.

