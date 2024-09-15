Returns On Capital At CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Have Hit The Brakes

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for CMS Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$34b - US$2.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, CMS Energy has an ROCE of 4.9%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.0%.

In the above chart we have measured CMS Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CMS Energy for free.

What Can We Tell From CMS Energy's ROCE Trend?

In terms of CMS Energy's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 4.9% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 39% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On CMS Energy's ROCE

In summary, CMS Energy has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And with the stock having returned a mere 29% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

