Returns On Capital At Cloudpoint Technology Berhad (KLSE:CLOUDPT) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Looking at Cloudpoint Technology Berhad (KLSE:CLOUDPT), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Cloudpoint Technology Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = RM23m ÷ (RM109m - RM30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Thus, Cloudpoint Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.5% earned by companies in a similar industry.

KLSE:CLOUDPT Return on Capital Employed January 28th 2025

In the above chart we have measured Cloudpoint Technology Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cloudpoint Technology Berhad for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Cloudpoint Technology Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 47%, but they have dropped over the last four years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Cloudpoint Technology Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 28% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

