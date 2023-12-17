Returns On Capital At BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Have Stalled

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' (NYSE:BJ) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$779m ÷ (US$6.8b - US$2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

Thus, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Consumer Retailing industry.

In the above chart we have measured BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' ROCE Trend?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 19% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 151% in that time. Since 19% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 40% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk. We'd like to see this trend continue though because as it stands today, thats still a pretty high level.

The Bottom Line

In the end, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 218% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

