Returns On Capital At Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN) Have Stalled

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Batu Kawan Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = RM1.8b ÷ (RM33b - RM6.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, Batu Kawan Berhad has an ROCE of 6.8%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 6.9%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Batu Kawan Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Batu Kawan Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Batu Kawan Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Batu Kawan Berhad. The company has employed 60% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.8%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Batu Kawan Berhad's ROCE

Long story short, while Batu Kawan Berhad has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 51% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

