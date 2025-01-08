Returns At BT Group (LON:BT.A) Appear To Be Weighed Down

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think BT Group (LON:BT.A) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for BT Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = UK£3.1b ÷ (UK£51b - UK£10.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Therefore, BT Group has an ROCE of 7.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Telecom industry average of 10%.

Check out our latest analysis for BT Group

LSE:BT.A Return on Capital Employed January 8th 2025

Above you can see how the current ROCE for BT Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for BT Group .

So How Is BT Group's ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for BT Group's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at BT Group in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why BT Group is paying out 43% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

In summary, BT Group isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Story Continues