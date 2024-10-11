The Returns At Bina Puri Holdings Bhd (KLSE:BPURI) Aren't Growing

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Bina Puri Holdings Bhd (KLSE:BPURI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bina Puri Holdings Bhd:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = RM37m ÷ (RM873m - RM444m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, Bina Puri Holdings Bhd has an ROCE of 8.6%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.4%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's past further, check out this free graph covering Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Bina Puri Holdings Bhd Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 27% less capital than before. When a company effectively decreases its assets base, it's not usually a sign to be optimistic on that company. In addition to that, since the ROCE doesn't scream "quality" at 8.6%, it's hard to get excited about these developments.

On a side note, Bina Puri Holdings Bhd's current liabilities are still rather high at 51% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

It's a shame to see that Bina Puri Holdings Bhd is effectively shrinking in terms of its capital base. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 30% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Bina Puri Holdings Bhd (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

