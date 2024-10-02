Returns At Bidvest Group (JSE:BVT) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Bidvest Group's (JSE:BVT) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Bidvest Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = R12b ÷ (R113b - R39b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Bidvest Group has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Industrials industry average of 9.7% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Bidvest Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Bidvest Group .

What Can We Tell From Bidvest Group's ROCE Trend?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 16% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 109% in that time. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Bidvest Group has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Bidvest Group has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 76% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

