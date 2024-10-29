The Returns At BH Global (SGX:BQN) Aren't Growing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at BH Global (SGX:BQN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on BH Global is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = S$2.8m ÷ (S$91m - S$28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, BH Global has an ROCE of 4.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electrical industry average of 8.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for BH Global's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating BH Global's past further, check out this free graph covering BH Global's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From BH Global's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, BH Global's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at BH Global in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, BH Global has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has gained an impressive 82% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

BH Global does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

