The Returns At B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Aren't Growing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for B&G Foods:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = US$219m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$538m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

So, B&G Foods has an ROCE of 7.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 10%.

NYSE:BGS Return on Capital Employed January 19th 2025

In the above chart we have measured B&G Foods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for B&G Foods .

So How Is B&G Foods' ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for B&G Foods' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if B&G Foods doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. That probably explains why B&G Foods has been paying out 104% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

What We Can Learn From B&G Foods' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to B&G Foods' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 42% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think B&G Foods has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with B&G Foods (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

