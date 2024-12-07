Returns At ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Are On The Way Up

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in ACI Worldwide's (NASDAQ:ACIW) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for ACI Worldwide, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$374m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$697m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Therefore, ACI Worldwide has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.9% generated by the Software industry.

NasdaqGS:ACIW Return on Capital Employed December 7th 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ACI Worldwide compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ACI Worldwide for free.

What Can We Tell From ACI Worldwide's ROCE Trend?

ACI Worldwide has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 164% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that ACI Worldwide has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 53% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if ACI Worldwide can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with ACI Worldwide and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

