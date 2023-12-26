Return Trends At Turners Automotive Group (NZSE:TRA) Aren't Appealing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Turners Automotive Group (NZSE:TRA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Turners Automotive Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = NZ$56m ÷ (NZ$853m - NZ$2.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Turners Automotive Group has an ROCE of 6.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 15%.

NZSE:TRA Return on Capital Employed December 26th 2023

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Turners Automotive Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Turners Automotive Group in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.5% and the business has deployed 29% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In conclusion, Turners Automotive Group has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 179% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

