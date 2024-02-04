Return Trends At Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TIENWAH) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TIENWAH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = RM10m ÷ (RM483m - RM77m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 7.6%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad to be a multi-bagger going forward.

Story continues

On a side note, Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad has done well to reduce current liabilities to 16% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In a nutshell, Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 9.8% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

