The Return Trends At Novabase S.G.P.S (FRA:NVQ) Look Promising

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Novabase S.G.P.S (FRA:NVQ) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Novabase S.G.P.S is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = €7.4m ÷ (€169m - €64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, Novabase S.G.P.S has an ROCE of 7.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

DB:NVQ Return on Capital Employed January 12th 2025

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Novabase S.G.P.S' past further, check out this free graph covering Novabase S.G.P.S' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Novabase S.G.P.S Tell Us?

Novabase S.G.P.S has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 73% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Novabase S.G.P.S' ROCE

To sum it up, Novabase S.G.P.S is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Novabase S.G.P.S we've found 3 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

