Return Trends At Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Acuity Brands' (NYSE:AYI) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Acuity Brands, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$552m ÷ (US$3.8b - US$688m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2024).

Therefore, Acuity Brands has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electrical industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Acuity Brands compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 18% and the business has deployed 21% more capital into its operations. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Acuity Brands has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On Acuity Brands' ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Acuity Brands has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 145% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Like most companies, Acuity Brands does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

