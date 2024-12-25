These Return Metrics Don't Make IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Look Too Strong

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. And from a first read, things don't look too good at IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for IMAX, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = US$41m ÷ (US$848m - US$122m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Therefore, IMAX has an ROCE of 5.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IMAX compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering IMAX for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of IMAX's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 9.5% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on IMAX becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From IMAX's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 24% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for IMAX you'll probably want to know about.

