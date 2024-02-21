These Return Metrics Don't Make Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Look Too Strong

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. In light of that, from a first glance at Headlam Group (LON:HEAD), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Headlam Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = UK£27m ÷ (UK£468m - UK£205m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Headlam Group has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Retail Distributors industry average it falls behind.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Headlam Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Headlam Group for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Headlam Group Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Headlam Group. To be more specific, the ROCE was 16% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Headlam Group to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Headlam Group's current liabilities are still rather high at 44% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 40% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Headlam Group does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

