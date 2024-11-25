These Return Metrics Don't Make Gabungan AQRS Berhad (KLSE:GBGAQRS) Look Too Strong

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. In light of that, from a first glance at Gabungan AQRS Berhad (KLSE:GBGAQRS), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.
What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?
Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Gabungan AQRS Berhad, this is the formula:
Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)
0.048 = RM25m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM722m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).
Thus, Gabungan AQRS Berhad has an ROCE of 4.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 11%.
How Are Returns Trending?
We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Gabungan AQRS Berhad. To be more specific, the ROCE was 9.3% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Gabungan AQRS Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.
On a side note, Gabungan AQRS Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 58% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.
The Bottom Line On Gabungan AQRS Berhad's ROCE
In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 75% during the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.
