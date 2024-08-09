These Return Metrics Don't Make Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Look Too Strong

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Angi, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0073 = US$12m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$261m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Angi has an ROCE of 0.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 6.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Angi compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Angi .

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Angi, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 7.0% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Angi to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Angi's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Angi is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 70% during the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

