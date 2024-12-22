Retirement Spending: 9 Things Even Spendthrifts Don’t Waste Money On

Astarot / iStock.com

While many retirees live on a fixed income and have to find ways to cut down on unnecessary spending or excessive costs, some have a little more wiggle room in their budgets. For those who love to spend money, this can equate to buying a lot of things — essential or otherwise.

But even spendthrifts will balk at certain purchases. Whether it’s because they simply have no interest or it’s not worth their hard-earned cash, here are some things these retirees generally won’t buy.

Extended Warranties and Insurance Products

According to Dennis Shirshikov, head of growth at GoSummer and a finance professor at the City University of New York, even spendthrifts often skip extended warranties and optional insurance policies. This is especially the case of those they deem don’t add a lot of value to their lives.

“They are likely to evaluate the cost versus the actual risk and often conclude these products are not cost-effective ways to spend their money,” he said.

Luxury Cars

Luxury vehicles can easily cost $80,000 to $100,000, if not more. Even retirees with funds to spare and a penchant for shopping often skip this particular purchase.

“The reasoning is twofold: depreciation and maintenance costs,” Shirshikov said. “Luxury cars depreciate rapidly and incur higher insurance and maintenance expenses. Retirees often prefer more economical cars that promise better longevity and lower overall ownership costs.”

Latest Gadgets

Technology changes constantly. There’s always a new iPhone or upgrade available, and retirees often don’t see the value in trying to keep up with the frequent changes.

“Retirees tend to avoid indulging in expensive, high-tech gadgets that frequently become obsolete,” said Marty Burbank of OC Elder Law. “I’ve observed clients choosing technology that serves essential needs over the latest models. This approach prevents them from facing rapid depreciation and the hassle of constantly upgrading devices.”

Of course, many retirees will still keep up with technology as a whole, especially the things that improve their quality of life in some way. They just tend to avoid wasting money on things that will quickly become obsolete or don’t add much to their way of living.

Timeshares

Timeshares and vacation memberships are another big one that even spendthrifts tend to skip due to their high fees and the difficulty of getting out of them.