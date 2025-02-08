GOBankingRates
How Retirement Income Is Taxed in Every State
Heather Taylor
Every state taxes retirement income a bit differently. More often than not, the way retirement income is taxed can impact a person’s decision on where to spend retirement.

The good news is there is a healthy chunk of states that won’t tax certain types of retirement income, like Social Security or pensions. GOBankingRates referenced TIME Stamped’s breakdown of how every state taxes retirement income and the results reveal a surprising number of tax-friendly states across the United States.

Take a look at how retirement income is taxed across America.

Alabama

  • Won’t tax Social Security income

  • Won’t tax pension income

  • Won’t tax pension, but will tax 401(k)s and IRAs

  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Alaska

  • No state income tax

  • No income tax

  • Won’t tax Social Security income

  • Won’t tax pension income

  • Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

  • Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Arizona

  • Won’t tax Social Security income

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Arkansas

  • Won’t tax Social Security income

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income

California

  • Won’t tax Social Security income

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Colorado

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

  • Does tax your Social Security income

Connecticut

  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Delaware

  • Won’t tax Social Security income

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Florida

  • No state income tax

  • Won’t tax Social Security income

  • Won’t tax pension income

  • Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

  • Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Georgia

  • Won’t tax Social Security income

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Hawaii

  • Won’t tax Social Security income

  • Won’t tax pension income

  • Will tax 401(k)s and IRAs

  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Idaho

  • Won’t tax Social Security income

  • Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Illinois

  • Won’t tax Social Security income

  • Won’t tax pension income

  • Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

  • Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

  • Doesn’t tax military retirement income

