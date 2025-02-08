How Retirement Income Is Taxed in Every State

Geber86 / iStock.com

Every state taxes retirement income a bit differently. More often than not, the way retirement income is taxed can impact a person’s decision on where to spend retirement.

Discover More: 7 Tax Loopholes the Rich Use To Pay Less and Build More Wealth

Be Aware: 3 Sneaky Things You Didn’t Realize Your Tax Software Was Doing — And How to Stop Them This Year

The good news is there is a healthy chunk of states that won’t tax certain types of retirement income, like Social Security or pensions. GOBankingRates referenced TIME Stamped’s breakdown of how every state taxes retirement income and the results reveal a surprising number of tax-friendly states across the United States.

Take a look at how retirement income is taxed across America.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Alabama

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax pension, but will tax 401(k)s and IRAs

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

That’s Interesting: 6 Reasons Your Tax Refund Will Be Higher in 2025

Read Next: American Opportunity Tax Credit: What Is It and Who Qualifies?

Rocky Grimes / Shutterstock.com

Alaska

No state income tax

No income tax

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Learn More: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Arkansas

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

California

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Does tax your Social Security income

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Explore Next: 10 States With Low Taxes and 10 Low-Cost-of-Living States Retirees Should Target

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Wirestock / iStock.com

Florida

No state income tax

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Will tax 401(k)s and IRAs

Doesn’t tax military retirement income

christiannafzger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax your estate or inheritance

Check Out: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

Page Light Studios / Getty Images

Illinois

Won’t tax Social Security income

Won’t tax pension income

Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income

Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA

Doesn’t tax military retirement income