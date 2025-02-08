How Retirement Income Is Taxed in Every State

Every state taxes retirement income a bit differently. More often than not, the way retirement income is taxed can impact a person’s decision on where to spend retirement.
The good news is there is a healthy chunk of states that won’t tax certain types of retirement income, like Social Security or pensions. GOBankingRates referenced TIME Stamped’s breakdown of how every state taxes retirement income and the results reveal a surprising number of tax-friendly states across the United States.
Take a look at how retirement income is taxed across America.
Alabama
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Won’t tax pension, but will tax 401(k)s and IRAs
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Alaska
-
No state income tax
-
No income tax
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
-
Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Arizona
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Arkansas
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
California
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Colorado
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Does tax your Social Security income
Connecticut
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Delaware
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Florida
-
No state income tax
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
-
Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Georgia
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Hawaii
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Will tax 401(k)s and IRAs
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Idaho
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Illinois
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
-
Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Indiana
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Iowa
-
Won’t tax Social Security income (but used to help determine filing status)
-
Won’t tax pension income (but used to help determine filing status)
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Kansas
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
-
Does tax Social Security income
Kentucky
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Louisiana
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Maine
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Maryland
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Massachusetts
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Michigan
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
-
Does tax Social Security income
Minnesota
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
-
Does tax Social Security income
Mississippi
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
-
Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Missouri
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Montana
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Does tax Social Security income
Nebraska
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Does tax Social Security income
Nevada
-
No state income tax
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
-
Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
New Hampshire
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
-
Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
-
Won’t tax pension, but will tax 401(k)s and IRAs
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
New Jersey
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
New Mexico
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Does tax Social Security income
New York
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
North Carolina
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
North Dakota
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
-
Does tax Social Security income
Ohio
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Oklahoma
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Oregon
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
Pennsylvania
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
-
Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Rhode Island
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
South Carolina
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
South Dakota
-
No state income tax
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
-
Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Tennessee
-
No state income tax
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
-
Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Texas
-
No state income tax
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
-
Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Utah
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
-
Does tax Social Security income
Vermont
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Virginia
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
Washington
-
No state income tax
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
-
Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
West Virginia
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
-
Does tax Social Security income
Wisconsin
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
Wyoming
-
No state income tax
-
Won’t tax Social Security income
-
Won’t tax pension income
-
Won’t tax Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) income
-
Won’t tax 401(k) or IRA
-
Won’t tax your estate or inheritance
-
Doesn’t tax military retirement income
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Retirement Income Is Taxed in Every State