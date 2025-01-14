How To Tell If You’ll Run Out of Money in Retirement

brizmaker / iStock.com

Many Americans fear they will outlive their retirement savings. A GOBankingRates survey found that 66% of Americans are afraid of running out of money in retirement, making it their biggest fear related to entering this stage of life.

The best way to assuage this fear is to be prepared with enough retirement savings and a withdrawal plan that’s optimized for your needs. But how can you know if you’re really in good financial shape? I spoke with financial experts to get their advice on determining whether your retirement income will be enough.

Start by Calculating Your Expenses

Anjie and RJ of Rich by Intention said the first step to figuring out whether your retirement income will be enough is to know how much your current expenses are.

“Typically, in retirement, your expenses tend to be the same or slightly lower,” they said. “By knowing your numbers, you can then calculate how much you need for retirement.”

Andy Hill, family finance coach at MarriageKidsandMoney.com, said to figure out your “comfortable” annual expenses.

These expenses are “not your lavish annual expenses or your expenses on a year where you’re ‘just going get by,'” he said. “Focus this calculation on a comfortable year.

“After you know how much you’ll potentially want to spend each year, then you can calculate how much income you’ll need,” Hill continued. “For this, you can multiply this comfortable annual expenses number by 25. This comes from the 4% rule, which proposes that you can withdraw 4% of your portfolio in retirement and it’ll potentially last for 30 years.”

For example, if you need $70,000 per year to live comfortably, your retirement investment goal would be $1.75 million.

“There are important considerations, like inflation and taxes, to account for,” Hill said, “but this back-of-the-napkin math can help you get a sense of how you’re doing.”

When considering how much money you will need, it’s also important to consider the lifestyle you want to live in retirement.

“Write down the life you want to live,” said Acquania Escarne, wealth strategist and creator of The Purpose of Money. “Think about how often you want to travel, determine if your home will be paid in full and what other expenses you’ll have in retirement.”

Determine How Much Income You Will Receive Outside of Your Savings

You likely won’t need to fund your entire retirement with your savings, so figure out how much you will receive from Social Security, pensions, annuities or any passive income streams.