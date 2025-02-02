Retirees Spend Nearly $5K a Month — Where Their Money Goes and How To Plan Accordingly

eggeeggjiew / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You might expect your expenses to decrease in retirement, and according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that’s true. The average American retiree spends about $55,000 each year. Compare that to adults ages 25 to 34, who spend $67,883 yearly, while those ages 35 to 44 spend $86,049 per year. Between the ages of 45 to 54, Americans spend $91,074 annually. However, the earnings for these age groups are proportionately higher, too.

The average income before taxes for U.S. retired persons was $48,780 — less than the average expenditure. In order to keep your finances balanced as a retiree as the average retiree is spending more than their income, you’ll want to consider what you’re spending on and how to manage that.

For retirees ages 65 and up, the bulk of their income goes to these four expenses below. Let’s take a closer look, along with how you can work to reduce these costs so your retirement income lasts longer or free that money up for things like traveling and hobbies.

Housing

Housing, on average, makes up about 20% of a retirees’ expenses, according to the BLS data. That’s a hefty chunk, which means reducing your housing costs will be most impactful to your overall retirement spending.

If you love your home — or have deep roots in your area — it might make sense to stay where you are. If not, then you might consider selling so you can downsize, or even move to an area with a lower cost of living. Buying or renting a smaller home in a more affordable market, or even a co-op in a senior living community, can dramatically reduce your cost of living.

Plus, you won’t have all the headaches and added expenses that come with a large house, such as emergency home repairs and maintenance.

Transportation

Transportation, including owning a car, costs $8,065 per year for retirees. Many retirees hesitate to give up the freedom that driving offers — but if you aren’t working, it might be feasible to share a car with your partner. Depending on the mass transit and walking options where you live, you could even give living car-free a shot.

As with your home, downsizing can significantly reduce your costs like insurance, gas and maintenance.

Healthcare

Even with programs like Medicare, retirees spend $7,505 in healthcare costs per year. It’s important to acknowledge that reducing these costs can be a lot more challenging than housing or transportation.

